Deadly shooting at Griffin restaurant prompted by fight, police say

The Brief A fight among customers at a Griffin bar and grill escalated into a deadly shooting. Police say Dalton Statham was identified as the shooter and arrested. The victim died at the hospital, and investigators are still seeking additional information.



A fight ended with someone dead at a bar and grill in Griffin, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 1500 block of Williamson Zebulon Road just after midnight Sunday, according to the Griffin Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the neck. The man was taken to Wellstar Spalding Hospital but died from his injuries, officials said.

Officers said a fight between 10 customers escalated into deadly gunfire.

Police said investigators identified Dalton Statham as the shooter. He was arrested and booked into the Spalding County Jail.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Caleb Smith at 770-229-6452 or cbsmith@cityofgriffin.com.