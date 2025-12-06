2 shot in Powder Springs 'domestic shooting'
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - The Powder Springs Police Department said a man is in custody and two people are in critical condition following a domestic shooting.
What we know:
Officials said they responded to a home in the 3200 block of Yoshino Terrace after reports of a domestic incident. When officers arrived, they said they found two people, both about 75 years old, who had been shot.
The two victims were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.
A 31-year-old man who lived in the house was detained.
Police said there is no active threat to the community.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police have not released the names of anyone involved.
The Source: Information in this article came from an email sent to FOX 5 from a Powder Springs Police Department official.