2 shot in Powder Springs 'domestic shooting'

The Brief Two people in Powder Springs were critically injured in what police describe as a domestic shooting. Officers found the victims at a home on Yoshino Terrace. Police say there is no ongoing threat, and the cause of the incident remains unclear.



The Powder Springs Police Department said a man is in custody and two people are in critical condition following a domestic shooting.

What we know:

Officials said they responded to a home in the 3200 block of Yoshino Terrace after reports of a domestic incident. When officers arrived, they said they found two people, both about 75 years old, who had been shot.

The two victims were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man who lived in the house was detained.

Police said there is no active threat to the community.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved.