Woman accused of defrauding bank of $350K, Gwinnett police looking for her

The Gwinnett County Police Department's Electronic and Financial Crimes Unit is seeking tips to identify a woman who defrauded a local bank of over $350,000.

On Jan. 19, a woman entered a bank at 2437 Loganville Highway in Grayson and opened an account using the identity of a woman from Florida. The woman deposited a stolen check worth over $350,000. Then, on Feb. 1, the same woman returned to the bank and withdrew the cash.

The victim, whose identity was stolen, initially reported the incident in Florida before the case was transferred to the local police department.

Authorities are asking for help from the community to identify the woman shown in the surveillance images. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.