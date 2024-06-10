Woman, 50, shot breaking up large juvenile fight, Atlanta police say

A 50-year-old woman was shot Sunday night in west Atlanta, police say.

Zone 1 officers responded to a person shot call at approximately 10:41 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was stable when she was transported to a local hospital.

Police believe the woman was trying to break up a large fight between juveniles when she was shot.

The shooting is still under investigation. It is unknown if anyone has been arrested at this time.