With businesses reopening, customers eager to get a clip at Buckhead barbershop

Before Tommy Thomas could unlock his door at his West Paces Ferry shop, the customers were waiting.

"My hair is piled on top of my head," said one of the regulars.

Thomas has been around for almost 50 years....He has taken care of generations of families.

Customers gather otuside Thomas Barbershop in Buckhead as businesses begin to reopen across Georgia (Source: FOX 5 Atlanta).

"I've never seen anything like it," Thomas said of the health safety regulations due to the covid-19 epidemic. "But I am doing what the governor tells me to do".

Gov. Brian Kemp lives down the street in the governor's mansion and is a customer.

Tommy's daughter was at the door. She used a no-touch thermometer to check everyone before they entered.

All the barbers wore masks. Some of the customers did also.

The chairs were sanitized for each customer, and Tommy even sprayed his clothing between the cuts. However, you cannot exactly social distance if a barber is putting his clippers on you.

"That's a risk I am willing to take," said another customer who has been coming for so long he cannot remember.

