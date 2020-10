OnMilwaukee's Molly Snyder confirms what a lot of people have always wondered: Wisconsinites consume more than half the world's brandy, according to Korbel.

According to the California brandy maker, 275,000 cases of Korbel Brandy were sold around the world in 2019. Over 150,000 of those cases were sold in Wisconsin.

Locally, there are multiple Wisconsin distilleries that specialize in the favorite liquor.