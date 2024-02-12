Expand / Collapse search
26-year-old charged with murder in Athens-Clarke County shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta

WINTERVILLE, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police have declared Monday morning's fatal shooting to be a homicide.

Just before 9 a.m., police found 48-year-old Willie Antonio Jewell of Winterville dead in the 1200 block of Athens Road.

They searched the scene and arrested a suspect, 26-year-old Cedric Robbie Jones of Athens.

Jones was charged with murder.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with additional information to call 762-400-7058 or email the sergeant working the case at scott.black@accgov.com.