Winter Weather Advisory issued for north Georgia

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of north and northeast Georgia beginning on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the advisory will start at 5 p.m. Monday and go until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The advisory affects parts of Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, and Towns counties.

National Weather Service Peachtree City says that people in those areas should expect snow showers - with accumulations of up to 2 inches in the higher elevations of Murray, Fannin, and Gilmer counties, and up to 1 inch elsewhere.

Drivers should expect slippery roads that could affect their commutes Monday night and Tuesday morning.

