Winning $980M Mega Millions ticket sold at Newnan Publix

By
Published  November 17, 2025 6:36am EST
Newnan
FOX 5 Atlanta
Mega Millions winning ticket sold at Newnan Publix

Mega Millions winning ticket sold at Newnan Publix

The recent winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store on North Highway 29 in Newnan. However, we may never know who won the massive jackpot.

The Brief

    • Winning $980M Mega Millions ticket sold at a Newnan Publix.
    • Georgia law allows winners of $250K+ to stay anonymous upon written request.
    • Retailer will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.

NEWNAN, Ga. - One metro Atlanta resident is waking up a multimillionaire after winning the largest Mega Millions jackpot in Georgia history — but their identity may never be revealed.

What we know:

The Georgia Lottery says the winning ticket for Friday night’s estimated $980 million jackpot was sold at Publix #1816 in the Arbor Springs Plaza on Highway 29 in Newnan. Stores that sell a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket earn a $50,000 retailer bonus.

Under Georgia law, lottery winners can remain anonymous for any prize of $250,000 or more, meaning the lucky winner can keep their name private if they submit a written request to officials.

What we don't know:

The Mega Millions win marks a historic moment for the state, but unless the winner chooses to come forward, the person behind the life-changing ticket may never be known.

Winning lottery tickets are usually sold at locations like convenience stores, gas stations, and supermarkets like Publix that sell a high volume of tickets. 

Big picture view:

Mega Millions entries can be bought in person at lottery retailers across Georgia or through the lottery’s online platform for those with a valid in-state address.

Money generated from ticket sales helps fund education initiatives statewide. Since its launch, the Georgia Lottery has directed more than $29.8 billion toward scholarships, Pre-K programs, and other student support efforts.

The Source

  • Information provided by Georgia Lottery. 

