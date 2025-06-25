Georgia Lottery pays out over $50 million in a week

article

Georgia Lottery players across the state celebrated major wins, including a new millionaire in Gainesville.

The Georgia Lottery said several players became millionaires last week, with several others winning 5-6-figure payouts.

Big wins

What we know:

A Gainesville player won $2 million in the June 20 Mega Millions drawing, according to the Georgia Lottery. The ticket, purchased using the game's mobile app, matched all five white ball numbers and included a 2x "Megaplier," doubling the standard $1 million prize.

The lottery said another big win delivered a $5 million prize to a player in Cedartown. That ticket was purchased at The Country Store on Piedmont Highway, and the winner chose the cash option, receiving $2,579,679.

In Decatur, a resident won the $1 million top prize in the "Xtreme Cash" scratch-off game. They purchased their ticket at AAA Lucky Mart on Lawrenceville Highway.

Smaller winnings

Other notable wins include:

A $50,000 Powerball prize with a ticket sold at Duluth Food Mart.

A $30,000 win on the "Lucky Coins Diggi Game" by a Guyton resident.

A $15,000 prize on "Dragons Palace of Fortunes"

Two $10,000 wins from the "Georgia FIVE drawing." Both tickets were sold at New Hope Citgo in Lawrenceville.

All the winnings were picked up between June 18 and June 24.

Big bucks for Georgians

Big picture view:

Scratch-off games alone paid out over $42.8 million to players last week across Georgia, according to lottery officials.