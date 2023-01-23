Wine, food, and Matchbox cars highlight new West Midtown café

The first thing you’ll notice walking into the new Postino WineCafé in West Midtown? Probably the vibrant wall covered entirely in colorful Matchbox cars.

The second thing? Definitely the smell coming out of the kitchen.

Postino WineCafé officially opens its second Atlanta location today, following the brand’s local launch in Buckhead last year. Founded in Arizona, the Postino team has since opened locations in states including Texas, Colorado, and California, each with a mission to provide a wine-focused hangout for vino fans ranging from casual to connoisseur. Founders say the new West Midtown spot is no different, featuring a selection of wine available by the glass or the bottle and a menu filled with charcuterie boards, bruschetta, panini, salads, and more.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Postino WineCafé in West Midtown (Paul Milliken/FOX 5 Atlanta).

And back to those Matchbox cars for a moment; yes, they’re a cool visual touch, but there’s also a meaning behind the design. Postino WineCafé West Midtown is located in a factory that also happened to once house a Ford Motor Cars dealership. The auto theme also carries through the bathroom ceilings, which are covered with vintage car ads.

Postino WineCafé West Midtown is located at 1000 Marietta Street Northwest — for more information on the new location, click here. And click the video player in this article for your first look inside this hot new hangout!