Officer breaks foot chasing stolen car through Cobb County, police say

A chase involving a stolen car ended with a Cobb County officer sent to the hospital early Friday morning, officials say.

Law enforcement authorities tell FOX 5 that the chase began around 4 a.m. near Delk Road and Beltley Road.

It ended on Windy Hill Road and Leland Drive.

Police say the other car involved in the chase was stolen.

An unidentified officer had to be transported to the hospital with a broken foot and his patrol car was towed away.

Investigators are still searching for at least one suspect in connection with the chase.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department.