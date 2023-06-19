Windy Hill Road reopens after deadly crash

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Smyrna Police investigate a deadly crash along Windy Hill Road near Village Parkway on June 19, 2023. (FOX 5)

A deadly crash snarled traffic just south of Dobbins Air Force Base in Cobb County on Monday afternoon for a time.

The crash happened at Windy Hill Road SE and Village Parkway. Smyrna Police say the crash is under investigation, but at least one person was killed.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 3:45 p.m. and saw a motorcycle on the ground in the middle of the intersection and a gold sedan with front-end damage.

All lanes of Windy Hill Road were shut down for less than two hours.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.