Police responding to possible burglary at Cobb County shopping center

Cobb County police are asking drivers to avoid a popular road while they respond to a possible burglary in the area.

SkyFox 5 flew over the scene on Windy Hill Road near Drachten Drive between Interstate 75 and Cobb Parkway.

At least 10 patrol cars were in the parking lot of the shopping center, which has a package store, wing restaurant and a Stop & Shop.

Officials tell FOX 5 that they're responding to a business alarm call and the burglar may still in the store.

Investigators have not been inside the store and have not confirmed whether anyone remains inside.

Police are asking drivers avoid the area and use Delk Road as a detour.

The investigation is ongoing.

