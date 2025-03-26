Winder restaurant manager accused of kidnapping, raping employee

article

The Brief Daniel Barrios Catalan, co-owner and manager of Latin Flavors restaurant, was arrested for kidnapping and raping an 18-year-old employee. The incident involved providing the victim with alcohol, taking her to a private area of the restaurant, and later driving her to his home. The victim's condition was reported to authorities by a mandated reporter after she sought treatment at a local hospital.



The co-owner and manager of a Winder restaurant has been arrested.

Daniel Barrios Catalan, 46, was charged with kidnapping and raping an 18-year-old employee, according to police.

What we know:

Barrios Catalan was taken into custody on March 7 and booked into the Barrow County Jail. He faces one count of kidnapping and one count of rape.

Barrios Catalan, who co-owns and manages Latin Flavors restaurant, is accused of providing the victim with alcohol following her shift on the night of March 1, then taking her to a private area of the restaurant before later driving her to his home, according to the Winder Police Department. Investigators said the woman became so impaired that she lost consciousness at one point.

The allegation came to light after the victim sought treatment at a local hospital, where a mandated reporter contacted authorities, police said.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if he has retained legal representation.