Bristol Motor Speedway prepares for Speedway Classic featuring Braves

Bristol Motor Speedway is preparing for its first ever baseball game, and it will feature the Atlanta Braves.

About the game

What we know:

The racetrack, located in Tennessee near the Virginia state line, will host the Speedway Classic on August 2.

The Braves will take on the Cincinnati Reds.

The game marks the first time MLB has played a game on a racetrack, and it marks the first American or National League game ever to take place in Tennessee.

Before the game, there will be a concert featuring Tim McGraw with special guest Pitbull, and other artists.

Tickets are currently on sale.

Crews are working to turn Bristol Motor Speedway from a racetrack to a baseball field with turf grass instead of real grass.

Preparations for baseball

What they're saying:

They've leveled the racetrack, removed some of the pit walls and lights, and brought in dirt. There's more work to do, but when it's all done, "looking back at what it took to get there will be pretty fulfilling."

In 6 weeks, MLB staff say the racetrack will look like a baseball field. This one is one of the more unique and complicated baseball venues the league says it's prepared for a baseball game.

Bristol Motor Speedway provided renderings of what the racetrack will look like once everything is complete.

"This has been a multi-year deal. It feels like it's Christmastime, and now we're at Christmas," said Jeremiah Yolkut, MLB’s senior vice president of global events. "You're bringing the impact of music into a major event and making history at Bristol again. We're excited to welcome fans in August.

The speedway says adding the music lineup will allow fans to get a full day's worth before the baseball game begins.

The racetrack said everything has gone "seamlessly" so far in the project.

How Braves fans can watch from home

What's next:

First pitch will happen at 7:15 p.m., and fans can watch the Speedway Classic on FOX 5 Atlanta.