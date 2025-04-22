Braves, Bristol, and a big name in country music | Tickets on sale for 2025 MLB Speedway Classic

article

The Brief Tickets for the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic, featuring the Braves vs. Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway, are now on sale, with Tim McGraw headlining a pregame concert. Bristol Motor Speedway will be transformed into a baseball field for the event on August 2, expected to draw over 100,000 fans, marking the first MLB game in Tennessee. The game may break the regular-season attendance record, with modifications to the speedway for baseball dimensions; tickets are available through the Cincinnati Reds' website.



Tickets are now available for the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic, where the Atlanta Braves will face off against the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Organizers announced Tuesday that country music star Tim McGraw will headline a pregame concert, joined by special guests.

Tim McGraw performs at Bridgestone Arena on April 25, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

What we know:

A limited release of premium tickets begins at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 23, offering fans a chance to get closer to McGraw’s performance.

Ticket holders in sections 101–109 and 301–305 — the closest to the field — will have floor access near the stage.

Fans seated elsewhere can purchase an additional pass for entry into a special viewing area during the concert.

The backstory:

Bristol Motor Speedway, normally a half-mile oval racetrack, will be transformed into a Major League Baseball field on August 2.

The official set up for the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee scheduled for Aug. 2, 2025. (Major League Baseball)

The 2005 MLB Speedway Classic is expected to draw more than 100,000 fans for a one-of-a-kind experience, marking the first time an MLB game has been played in Tennessee.

By the numbers:

The current MLB attendance record stands at 115,300, set during a 2008 exhibition between the Dodgers and Red Sox at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

While Bristol officials haven’t confirmed an exact capacity for the game, it’s likely to break the regular-season attendance record.

To accommodate the field, modifications to Bristol’s pit road and tire-mounting building will be made.

The baseball dimensions will be 330 feet down the lines, 400 feet to center, and 384 and 375 feet in the power alleys.

What you can do:

As the designated away team, the Braves' ticketing is being handled through the Cincinnati Reds' website. Fans can purchase tickets directly by visiting:

mlb.com/events/speedway-classic/tickets

What's next:

FOX will air the nationally televised game, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.