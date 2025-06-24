Community honors 33 unmarked graves at former children's home site

article

Community members gathered on Tuesday at Legacy Park in Decatur to honor the lives of 33 individuals, most believed to be children, whose unmarked graves were recently discovered at the site of the former Methodist Children’s Home.

The ceremony, organized by the nonprofit groups Say Their Names Monuments and Streetgroomers, featured a balloon release, poem, prayer, and moment of silence. Organizers say the tribute is not only a gesture of remembrance but also a call for dignity, justice, and further investigation into the lives of those buried without names.

Community members gathered at Legacy Park after nearly three dozen unmarked graves, mostly belonging to children, were found at the former Methodist Children’s Home in DeKalb County on June 24, 2025. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

"We immediately gathered together to find out what is going on," said LA Pink, president of Streetgroomers. "What part can we play to make sure these faces and these names be remembered?"

Ashley McKenzie, founder of Say Their Names Monuments, said her group learned of the graves online. "We do know that the group home dates back to 1807 and there are 33 lives in that vault," McKenzie said. "Eight were infants, 22 were children, and one was an adult. Two were cremated, but we don’t know if those were children or adults."

She noted the time range of the burials spans from 1807 to 2017. "It opens up a lot of questions," she added. "Why did no one know these bodies were here? Are there more out there?"

Legacy Park now sits on the property once operated by the Methodist Children’s Home. Last week, city leaders said they would adjust plans for a new trail to preserve the burial site.

Local resident John Post said he walked over from his home after seeing the news coverage. "I'm honestly disappointed. Where is the crowd?" he said. "These lives matter. I believe my Lord and Savior knows who they are, but this community should care too."

McKenzie and others are calling for a permanent memorial at the site, possibly a monument or bench listing names and ages—if they can be discovered.

"There should be some kind of recognition," McKenzie said. "So they’re not just another name in the system."

Kelvion Holmes, whose own advocacy work includes supporting group home youth, urged the state to acknowledge the gravity of the discovery. "Unmarked lives matter," she said. "Thirty-three lives can't sit out here unmarked. This street should be lined up with people asking questions."

Organizers said they plan to return to the park next Friday for further community outreach and called on local officials and the public to get involved.

"We need our political enforcers to help us find out why these babies don’t have a name," said LA Pink. "This is a call to action."