Celtics trade Kristaps Porzingis to Hawks in three-team deal

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 24, 2025 7:19pm EDT
Atlanta Hawks
FOX Sports
article

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis shoots during warmups before game five of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. (Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Boston Celtics traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal involving the Brooklyn Nets.
    • The Celtics received Georges Niang, while the Hawks sent Terance Mann and a 2025 first-round pick to the Nets.
    • The trade is part of the Celtics' strategy to avoid luxury tax penalties by shedding significant contracts.

BOSTON - The Boston Celtics have reportedly traded forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team deal involving the Brooklyn Nets.

What we know:

FOX Sports reports this is part of the reported trade. The Hawks sent Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to the Nets. The Celtics received veteran forward Georges Niang in return.

Porzingis, a 7-foot-3 big man, averaged 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over his nine-year NBA career while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Though his time in Boston was hampered by injuries — limiting his postseason impact — he played a key role during his two regular seasons with the team.

Why you should care:

The trade marks the second major roster move in as many days for the Celtics, who are reportedly working to shed significant contracts to avoid the NBA's second-apron luxury tax penalties.

Porzingis is expected to bring rim protection and floor spacing to the Hawks, giving Atlanta a versatile, stretch big man when healthy.

The Nets, meanwhile, added a physical wing in Mann along with a first-round pick to help facilitate the deal.

What's next:

Wednesday marks the start of the 2025 NBA Draft with picks beginning at 8 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Source: FOX Sports is the source for this article with the Atlanta Hawks providing additional details.

Atlanta HawksNBANewsSportsAtlanta