Winder man struck, killed by car on Athens-Clarke County highway

Athens-Clarke County police said a 32-year-old Winder man was killed while walking on Jefferson Road shortly after midnight on Monday.

Police said investigators responded to the scene at 12:09 a.m. and determined John Joseph Walling was walking in the southbound lane near Oak Grove Road when he was hit by a 2013 Honda Civic. Walling died from his injuries, police said.

There were two people inside of the Honda Civic who sustained minor injuries, police said.

The crash investigation is ongoing and no charges were mentioned on Monday morning.

Athens-Clarke County Police ask anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Officer First Class Zachary Compton at 762-400-7377 or zachary.compton@accgov.com.

In 2021 so far, there were 19 fatal motor vehicle crashes in Athens-Clarke County.

