Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County

Winder man arrested for stabbing girlfriend to death Friday night

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Ralph Butler

BARROW COUNTY - A Winder woman is dead after getting into a fight with her boyfriend, according to the Winder Police Department.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Aug. 11. Police say they responded to a stabbing call in the 100 block of Bush Chapel Drive. When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Yolanda Hammond of Winder with stab wounds. She reportedly died shortly after police arrived.

Police say that it appears 58-year-old Ralph Junior Butler went to Bush Chapel Drive to confront his girlfriend about some items she allegedly stole from him.

During their argument, another man tried to interview and he and Butler began fighting. Butler reportedly struck the man, causing injuring to his head.

He then resumed arguing with Hammond, ultimately stabbing her repeatedly, according to police.

The other man was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Butler fled the scene, but police found him at an address on Tanners Bridge Road in Bethlehem on Saturday morning. He was taken into custody by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office and is being held at the Barrow County Detention Center.

He has been charged with Murder, Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault. 
 