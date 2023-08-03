3 Barrow County schools placed on lockdown after unauthorized entry

article

Three schools in Winder were placed on lockdown Thursday morning and a message was sent to parents after three unauthorized individuals made entry into the Winder-Barrow High School.

According to officials, it happened at around 10 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown and the School Resource Officer approached the unauthorized individuals in the school's gymnasium. They immediately ran out of the building.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office and Winder Police Department responded to the school and are investigating the incident. Russell Middle School and Winder Elementary School were also placed on lockdown as a precaution. Although the high school has been cleared, the schools will temporarily remain on lockdown.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, the intruders were male. It's not known if they were adults or juveniles. A review of school video camera footage revealed that the intruders left in a black car after they exited the school

The investigation into this case is continuing as law enforcement works to confirm the identities of these three individuals. If anyone has any information regarding this case, they may contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at (770) 307-3080 ext. 3083.