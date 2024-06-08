Man threatening SWAT, Winder police with pistol surrenders

An hours-long SWAT standoff in Winder ended with an arrest early Saturday morning.

It began at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 7 when 50-year-old Patrick Ramon Cole was allegedly involved in a dispute with his wife that escalated. Winder police said Cole tried to prevent his wife from using her phone to call for help and reportedly told her that if the police came, he would not go peacefully.

When the authorities arrived, Cole refused to come outside.

It was brought to the officers' attention that there were weapons inside the house. With that information and Cole's alleged statements, the Winder police called the Barrow County Sheriff's Office SWAT team to intervene. Warrants were also issued for his arrest and for a search of the house.

For the next seven hours, Cole remained barricaded inside. Police said he would occasionally appear inside holding a pistol in his hand, shouting for them to leave.

At 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Cole surrendered to the SWAT team. He was arrested and taken to the Barrow County Detention Center.

Cole was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, simple battery family violence, simple assault family violence and criminal damage to property in the second degree.