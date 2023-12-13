Win stuff from State Farm Arena during '12 Days of Giveaways'

State Farm Arena's "12 Days of Giveaways presented by Chase Freedom" is kicking off today.

Beginning Dec. 13, the award-winning venue will feature a special giveaway for a specific event each day for 12 consecutive days. Fans can follow along and enter the giveaways at the arena’s official Instagram, Facebook or X pages.

The 12 Days of Giveaways features two Hawks’ home games and major touring artists including Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

The events and their show date that will be featured in the giveaways include:

iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 featuring Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and more on Dec. 14

V-103 Winterfest featuring T.I. and Jeezy on Friday, Dec. 15

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzles on Saturday, Dec. 23

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration on Dec. 27

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings on Friday, Dec. 29

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party™ on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024

WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

TOOL on Jan. 24, 2024

Most Wanted Tour featuring Bad Bunny on May 14, 2024

In the Air Tour featuring Kane Brown on Saturday, June 8, 2024

It Ain’t Right Tour featuring Sebastian Maniscalco on Saturday, July 20, 2024

Guts World Tour featuring Olivia Rodrigo on July 23, 2024

For more information on all of the events coming to the award-winning State Farm Arena, visit StateFarmArena.com.