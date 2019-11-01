Willie Moore Jr. gives Good Day Atlanta exclusive details about his upcoming book release

article

Willie Moore Jr. is known for his music, words of wisdom and empowering messgaes. Now he's putting all of those into book form, as he's preparing to release his new book, "You Belong Here. An Adoptees Love Story"

He says he's sharing his authentic story in the hopes of lifing other peoples spirits about adoption. Outside of entertainment, Willie Moore Jr. is an advocate for adoption and foster care.

As the President of the WILFLO Foundation Inc. (named after his forever family Willie and Flora Moore,) Willie brings awareness to the adoption and foster care system through school programs, scholarships for foster children, faith based multi-media films and television shows and his signature event “THE DAY OF THE A (Adoption)"

Each year thousands of African American families sign up to be foster parents and/or adoptive parents through these efforts.

