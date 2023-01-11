Officers searching for missing 59-year-old Henry County man

article

Henry County police need your help finding a missing 59-year-old man who hasn't been seen for over a week.

According to police, 59-year-old William Danner was last seen at his home on Red Maple Drive in Hampton, Georgia on Jan. 2.

Danner is described as being 6 feet tall with a weight of 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Officials say the missing man has small circular scars on his left forearm.

It is not known what Danner was wearing before he disappeared.

If you have seen William Danner or have any information about where he could be, call Henry County detectives at 770-288-7731, the Henry County Non-Emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121, or the tip line at 770-220-7009.