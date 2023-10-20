Widow of slain Georgia officer teams up with Bud Light for scholarship initiative

The widow of a Locust Grove police officer killed in the line of duty is teaming up with a program that honors the people across the country who keep our communities safe.

Alex Maddox's story is featured in a Bud Light campaign for its education scholarship initiative in connection with Folds of Honor.

In 2018, Officer Chase Maddox, a nearly five-year veteran of the force, was killed when he responded to a call for backup from two Henry County Deputies at a home on St. Francis Court. The deputies were trying to serve a warrant for failure to appear on an individual.

Officer Chase Maddox (Locust Grove Police Department)

At the home, officials say Maddox was shot three times and killed. The two deputies and the suspect, identified as Tierre Guthrie, were also shot.

The 26-year-old was the first and only officer killed in the city of Locust Grove's 124-year history. He and his wife were expecting their second child at the time of his death.

In a video promoting the scholarships, Alex Maddox showed her tattoo of a voice wave from the moments after Officer Chase Maddox proposed to her.

"I get to carry his ‘I love you’ with me every day," she said.

Alex Maddox is turning her grief into action by pursuing a communications degree to help other young windows understand "that life could and should go on."

She is a scholarship recipient through the company's work with the Folds of Honor program to plans to give $3 million to families of fallen or disabled first responders.

To learn more about the Folds of Honor Scholarship and program, visit its website.