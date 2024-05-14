Man wanted for releasing his bodily fluids on Whole Foods shopper arrested

Chamblee police have made an arrest in a disturbing case that unraveled at a Whole Foods on May 11.

A woman shopping at the grocery store located at 5001 Peachtree Boulevard near Clairmont Road told police a stranger ejaculated on her.

"I see this gentleman walking down the aisle who's pretending to be shopping and he's holding a basket, and he looked kind of like a normal gentleman, like late 20s, early 30s, nothing like extra suspicious about him," Dr. Sabine Lovell, a plastic surgeon, recounted to FOX 5 after the incident. "I bent over to grab the chips and as I was doing that, I felt something like wet and warm on my back, and so I put my hand on the small of my back, and then I saw that it was like this gooey, white substance, and I turn around, and I see this guy looking at me, and then he zips his pants up."

Surveillance showed Lovell chasing the man out of the store. She told FOX 5 that she wanted to draw as much attention as possible to the suspect and the situation so that there would be plenty of witnesses.

Troy Calliste, 28, has since been taken into custody. He was arrested in Gwinnett County and charged with sexual battery and public indecency.

He'll be booked at the DeKalb County Jail.