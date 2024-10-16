Whitney, Sinatra, and Queen: Top 10 songs bringing comfort in life’s last chapter

An end-of-life care charity named Marie Curie based in the UK recently asked individuals who had lost loved ones to share the songs their relatives requested during their final moments. The survey received responses from more than 1,000 people, revealing the top 10 most requested songs for life’s final chapter.

The number one song on the list is "My Way" by Frank Sinatra, a fitting farewell anthem known for its reflective lyrics. Other top picks include Whitney Houston’s "I Will Always Love You," Tina Turner’s "(Simply) The Best," Judy Garland’s classic "Over the Rainbow," and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper.

Here is the full list of the top 10 songs people requested at the end of life:

My Way – Frank Sinatra I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston (Simply) The Best – Tina Turner Over the Rainbow – Judy Garland Girls Just Want to Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper Angels – Robbie Williams What a Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong Beautiful – Christina Aguilera Hey Jude – The Beatles These Are the Days of Our Lives – Queen

A spokesperson for the charity emphasized the importance of music in end-of-life care, noting that it can offer comfort and help distract patients from physical pain. The results underscore how meaningful music can be, providing solace, joy, and a personal farewell in life’s most poignant moments.