Police: Shots fired at LaGrange home with 11 children inside

Police officers are searching for a gunman who shot into a LaGrange home with multiple children inside.

LaGrange police say they were called to the 900 block of Whitesville Street early Friday morning after reports of shots fired.

At the scene, police met with two of the victims, who told officers that they were inside the home with nine of their younger siblings in relatives when the shooting happened.

Investigators found one of the walls of the home had been hit by seven bullets, with multiple projectiles entering the home.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about the shooting to please call Detective John Slonaker at (706) 883-2643, Sgt. Robert Kirby at (706) 883-2614, or Troup County Crimestoppers at (706) 812-1000.

