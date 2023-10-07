Driver tries to run deputy over leading White County officials on chase to elementary school

article

A suspect's wild chase against White County law enforcement Saturday morning ended in a crash at a local elementary school.

Deputies say the incident began at 11 a.m. in Cleveland when they noticed several household items, including furniture, were spilling out the back of a moving Penske box truck on Highway 115 East.

Officials say they tried to get the driver's attention, but he refused to stop and led them on a chase instead.

Twice during the pursuit, officials say the driver grew violent, ramming into a patrol car and trying to run over a deputy.

They told the press they tried several PIT maneuvers and even fired shots to disable the driver, but weren't successful. The driver was hit in the arm, but kept going.

Eventually, the Cleveland Police Department joined the pursuit. Together, the police and deputies were able to wreck the suspect's truck in the parking lot of Jack P. Nix Elementary School.

The driver, later identified as 53-year-old Alan Paul Heize of Cleveland, was arrested and taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center for his injuries. None of the officers involved were injured.

Heinze faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a peace officer.

The Georgia State Patrol will investigate the car accidents, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations will look into the shooting, as is standard practice when an officer in Georgia is involved in gunfire.

This case is ongoing.