White Castle frozen burgers, cheeseburgers recalled over listeria concerns

White Castle has issued a recall for select frozen products sold at select retailers over concerns that they may be contaminated with listeria. The alert, which was issued on Friday, pertains to select frozen 6-pack cheeseburgers, frozen 6-pack hamburgers, frozen 6-pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, 16-pack hamburgers, and 16-pack cheeseburgers.

According to the recall notice, impacted products are marked with best-by dates ranging from Aug. 4, 2020, to Aug. 17, 2020. While there have been no instances of illness related to the recall, the company is advising customers to dispose of recalled products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

The issue was found after a third party tested a frozen sandwich from one manufacturing facility and found the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The company immediately halted shipments from the facility and began sanitation and cleaning procedures, as well as comprehensive testing to ensure there was no listeria at the facility.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly adults or those with weakened immune systems. Others may experience short-term issues such as fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. It can also be dangerous for pregnant women and cause miscarriages or stillbirth.

“Our number one focus is the safety of our customers and our team members, and as a family-owned business, we want to hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards of accountability in all aspects of our business – and especially food safety,” Jamie Richardson, White Castle vice president, said in a statement.

Consumers with additional questions are instructed to contact White Castle at 1-800-843-2728.

