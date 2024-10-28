Where’s the beef? There’s plenty at this Atlanta butcher shop

We’re just days away from Halloween, but we can’t wait to sink our teeth into another holiday right around the corner: National Sandwich Day!

This Sunday (Nov. 3) is National Sandwich Day, and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an early start to the celebration at Frazie’s Meat and Market in Atlanta’s Riverside neighborhood. Billed as "Atlanta’s Neighborhood Butcher Shop and Marketplace," Frazie’s was opened in 2023 by Mark Frazie, a longtime fixture in the Atlanta food scene. Previously the beverage manager for Fifth Group Restaurants and a top sales rep for Buckhead Beef, Frazie says his goal was to create a place where people can buy top-quality proteins and know exactly where they’re coming from.

That "farm to family" philosophy carries over to the shop’s selection of gourmet sandwiches, sourcing ingredients from local growers – including a pepper garden and beehive located right across the street! Those sandwiches include the Arby Who? (a twist on the famous fast food roast beef sandwich using slow-roasted, shaved-thin ribeye), The Hoss (filled with pork shoulder smoked for 16 hours), and The Flower Child (a veggie option with marinated mushrooms).

Frazie’s Meat and Market is located at 2030 Main Street Northwest #R204 in Atlanta, and regular store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays (except Tuesdays, when the shop is closed), 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information and to check out what’s for sale there, click here.