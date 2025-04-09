Where to watch the Masters in Atlanta — and get a pimento cheese sandwich

Whether you're watching from a barstool, a patio, or a golf simulator, metro Atlanta is teeing up plenty of ways to celebrate Masters Week. From themed watch parties and golf-inspired bites to specialty cocktails and kid-friendly perks, here’s where to catch the action and soak in the spirit of Augusta—without ever leaving town.

Masters Week at Boone’s

April 9–13 | Boone’s, 2205 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta

Celebrate the spirit of the Masters overlooking the historic Bobby Jones Golf Course at Boone’s, the ultimate 19th hole during Masters Week in Atlanta. Enjoy daily watch parties, Masters-inspired bites like egg salad and pulled pork pimento sandwiches, and signature drinks such as Boone’s peach transfusion and Bobby Jones cocktail. On Thursday, April 10, the festivities begin with a Masters happy hour (3–5 p.m.) featuring an Elijah Craig Bourbon tasting and beer specials, followed by live music and a themed raffle from 5–7 p.m. Young golfers (12 and under) can score a free cookie with a scorecard from April 9–11.

Masters Soirée at The Southern Gentlemen

April 9–13 | The Southern Gentlemen, The Shops of Buckhead

This upscale Southern gastropub hosts a Masters-themed soirée with Augusta-inspired cocktails like Augusta’s Orchard ($15) and nostalgic bites including truffled egg salad tartine ($11), smoked turkey melt ($12), and cheddar hushpuppies ($9). Doors open daily at 3 p.m., with the first 10 guests receiving golf-themed goody bags. One lucky guest will win a golf bag on Masters Sunday.

Chattahoochee Food Works

April 10–13 | 1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta

Watch the Masters on 10 big screens and enjoy drinks and bites from a variety of food vendors. The Center Bar will be serving up Azalea cocktails all weekend.

Citizens Market at Phipps Plaza

April 10–13 | 3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

Catch the Masters on a giant screen with themed food and drink options. On April 11 from 6–10 p.m., enjoy live music, putt-putt, and "Swing and Sip" cocktail specials.

Five Iron Golf – Augusta Watch Party

April 13 | 675 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

Enjoy Masters-themed drinks and snacks while watching the final round at this high-tech indoor golf venue. Specials include $6 drafts, $1.50 pimento cheese sandwiches, and $7 Azalea cocktails. A $399 package includes a private bay, sandwiches, snacks, and more.

Fairway Social

April 9–11 | Multiple Locations (Alpharetta & Trilith)

Watch live coverage of The Masters at Fairway Social while enjoying tournament-themed food and drink specials—all at nostalgic prices. From April 9–11 (ending at 3 p.m. on April 11), guests can indulge in Masters favorites including $1.50 pimento cheese or egg salad sandwiches, $3 BBQ or Masters club sandwiches, $1.50 house chips and cookies, and more. Drink specials include $3 domestic drafts and $10 Transfusions, both served in a Fairway replica cup (available only at the Alpharetta location). Both Alpharetta and Trilith locations will air full tournament coverage throughout the week, with Alpharetta opening early at 11 a.m. on April 8, 9, and 11.

The Family Dog

April 10–13 | 1402 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta

Enjoy Masters specials including $16 Miller High Life pitchers, $12 Azaleas and Transfusions, $10 Arnold Palmers, and $5 pimento or egg salad sandwiches. Tournament coverage will be shown on all TVs.

McCray’s Tavern

April 10–13 | Multiple Locations

Watch the Masters and enjoy $5 ham & cheese, pimento, or chicken salad sandwiches, $8 John Daly and 19th Hole cocktails, and $4.50 Ironmonger Lager and Zero Mile Pilsner at any McCray’s location.

The Daily Draft

April 10–13 | 8594 Main Street, Woodstock

Watch the Masters on big screens with a $6 combo of a pimento cheese sandwich and Arnold Palmer, or an $11 adult Arnold Palmer.

The Office Bar at Epicurean Atlanta

April 7–11 | 1117 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta

Watch the tournament with food and drink specials like spiked Arnold Palmers, Azaleas, fried calamari with Sweetwater Lager ($20), and a pimento cheese sandwich with a Jai Alai IPA ($22). Includes a free bar cup with purchase.

Owens & Hull BBQ

April 10–13 | 6255 Riverview Road, Smyrna

Celebrate Masters Week with Southern flavor at Georgia-born smokehouse Owens & Hull BBQ. From April 10–13, they’ll be serving up classic tournament-inspired bites, including pimento cheese sandwiches and their signature pimento cheese smoked sausage. It’s a delicious way to honor golf’s greatest tradition.

Black Bear Tavern

April 10–13 | 1931 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

Watch the Masters at this longtime sports bar favorite while enjoying food and drink specials, including a bacon and pimento cheese grilled sandwich.

Village Italian

April 12–13 | 5772 N. Vickery Street, Cumming

Catch Masters coverage inside and on the patio with drink specials like the Azalea, John Daly, Honey Bee, and Arnold Palmer. Themed food specials include pimento cheese and dishes inspired by past champions’ dinners.

Arnette’s Chop Shop – Masters Final Round Watch Party

April 13 | 2700 Apple Valley Road, Brookhaven

Join this upscale watch party for $85 per person, including all-you-can-eat Masters-inspired bites, themed cocktails, golf simulators, and access to a putting green.

Special Event

Masters at The Mill – 2025 Golf Expo

April 12 | 141 Railroad Street, Canton

Spend the day with golf vendors, a $500 Closest to the Pin Challenge hosted by The Birdie Box, silent auctions, giveaways, and more. Hosted in partnership with Reformation Brewery.

