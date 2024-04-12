Where to watch The Masters in Atlanta and enjoy food, drink specials | 2024

article

The Masters Tournament is underway at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta. Since not all golf fans can travel to southern Georgia for the prestigious tournament, several venues are hosting watching parties. The tournament lasts four days. After day two, the players are ranked, and the top 50 go on to the final two days. At the end of the final day, the golfer with the best score is crowned with the coveted green jacket.

Arnette's Chop Shop in Brookhaven is hosting a watch party for The Masters starting at 2 p.m. on April 14. There will be snacks and cocktails inspired by the golf tournament, a golf simulator, and putting green.

Atlanta Motorcar in Cumming is hosting a watch party for The Masters on April 14. Their complimentary buffet will feature pimento cheese sandwiches, egg salad sandwiches, sugar cookies, peach ice cream sandwiches, Azalea cocktails, and more.

Chattahoochee Food Works will be showing The Masters on its big screens from April 11 through April 14. Sip on Azalea cocktails from the Center Bar and indulge in delicious bites from the food stalls.

Citizens Market Food Hall at Phipps Plaza is offering food specials and viewing on a big screen for The Masters. Food specials include BBQ wings for $5, fried pickles for $7, The John Daly Sandwich for $13, The Good Ole Boy Sandwich for $7, peach milkshake for $8, grilled pound cake with peaches and vanilla ice cream for $7, Arnold Palmer drink for $3.40, and Azalea cocktail for $12.

Deep Roots Wine Market & Tasting Room in Roswell is hosting a Taste of the Masters Watch Party on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be tasting of 5 wines, Masters-inspired food, the tournament on all TVs, auctions, raffles, and more. Tickets are $75 and include a donation to Bobby Jones CSF.

RELATED STORIES

Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf experience in Atlanta, is celebrating The Masters and offering guests the opportunity to watch the tournament on its screens and indulge in limited-edition Masters favorites and specials, including a classic pimento cheese sandwich for $1.50; Patrons' Pimento (toasted brioche, pimento cheese, and grape jelly) for $3; the Azalea Cocktail for $8; Sierra Nevada Pale Ale for $8; and Go For the Green buckets for $24 (four Sierra Nevada Tallboy Cans). In addition, Patron Packages are available for larger groups and team outings.

New Realm Brewing Company on Somerset Terrace NE is hosting a 19th Hole Party on Sunday. There will be a special drink menu featuring delicious cocktails and craft beer while The Masters is on the TVs throughout the brewery.

The Office Bar at Epicurean Atlanta is offering golf fans the chance to watch The Masters for free and enjoy a spiked Arnold Palmer or the famous Azalea cocktail made with Augusta National Golf Club's original recipe. The Office Bar will also offer Masters-themed food specials including pimento cheese with assorted crackers, carne asada loaded fries, and BBQ boneless pork ribs. Reservations are not required.