ENDANGERED MISSING: Winder police looking for mother, newborn

The Winder Police Department is looking for 24-year-old Kanijah Nakia Manuel, who reportedly left her residence in Winder with her newborn at 8:30 a.m. May 1 and has not been seen since.

Manuel is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has dyed blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and plaid PJ pants. She wears glasses.

The baby was in an infant carrier. She has no means of travel.

If you see her, please call 911 immediately or Det. James Schiltz at 770-867-2156.