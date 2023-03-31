Where to eat on Easter in metro Atlanta | 2023

article

If you are looking for a special meal or buffet on Easter Sunday, there are many restaurants in metro Atlanta that are happy to oblige.

The Americano in Buckhead is hosting an Easter brunch. Menu highlights include steak and eggs, Wagyu beef cheek hash, and pasta pomodoro. The will be a kid-friendly egg decorating table and Easter egg hunts in the garden. Served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5Church Midtown will have a buffet featuring prime rib, ham and turkey; chicken pot pie; seafood paella; Brussels sprouts; black truffle deviled eggs; and more. Served 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $65 for adults, $20 for children ages 12 and under.

5Church Buckhead will also have a buffet. Highlights prime rib, ham and turkey, pork shoulder, lamb medallions, seafood paella, brioche bread pudding and more. Served 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $65 for adults, $20 for children ages 12 and under.

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse in Phipps Plaza is offering a brunch for Easter. Highlights include loaded frittatas, French toast, filet mignon with poached potatoes, shrimp and grits, flat-iron steak with scrambled eggs, and more. Cost $18-$37 per item. Served 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Livingston Restaurant & Bar's buffet will feature Eastern oysters on the half shell, four-cheese mac and cheese, pan-seared sea bass, a carving station, and desserts. Served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Price is $95 for adults, $47.50 for children 5 to 12 and free for children under 5.

Le Bilboquet is offering a family-friendly prix fixe brunch and special menu dedicated to kids. Brunch highlights for adults include tuna tartar, eggs Florentine, braised lamb shank, seared black bass and creme brulee. The kids' menu will feature grilled chicken breast, pan-seared Scottish salmon, French toast, fruit and chocolate mousse. Cost is $85 per adult and $35 per child.

Hampton + Hudson in Inman Park will offer brunch featuring deviled eggs, bone-in ham chops with mashed potatoes and broccoli au gratin, house-smoked salmon filet with mac and cheese and green bean almondine, and strawberry bread pudding. Served 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $25 per person for the 3-course brunch.

The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill will feature a classic menu including deviled eggs with lobster and chive salad ($12), bacon-wrapped pan-seared scallops with green beans and risotto ($29.95), and chocolate-filled milk chocolate egg ($10). Served starting at 11 a.m.

The Southern Gentleman is offering a four-course prix-fixe menu. Highlights include deviled eggs with green tomato chowchow and crispy country ham, lobster bisque, apple cobbler French toast, jumbo Gulf shrimp and grits, pan-roasted king salmon, braised prime short rib hash, vanilla bean cheesecake and more. Served 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $59 for adults, $29.50 for children.

Three Arches at Hyatt Centric Buckhead is hosting an Easter brunch, egg hunts and petting zoo. Menu highlights include steak and eggs, smoked salmon, sweet potato hash, egg sandwiches and pastries. There will be hunts at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. There will also be a petting zoo at 12:30 p.m.

The Farmhouse at Serenbe in Chattahoochee Hills is offering a farm-to-table Easter lunch. The four-course, seasonal-inspired menu will feature deviled eggs, cranberry and brie bites, the Serenbe Farms green salad, crab-stuffed flounder, pineapple and rum glazed ham, fried chicken, and carrot cake or strawberry cheesecake for dessert. Served noon to 6 p.m. Cost is $68 per person.

Ray's On The River, Ray's at Killer Creek and Ray's in the City are offering an Easter buffet. Served 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $75 per person.

Ocean & Acre in Alpharetta will feature a classic menu, including grandma’s deviled eggs ($12), banana carrot cake with mascarpone icing and toasted walnuts ($10) and a mimosa special with season flavors ($10). Served starting at 11 a.m.

Lazy Betty in Candler Park is offering a four-course Easter brunch featuring truffle French omelet, smoked salmon and potato latkes, cheesecake and more. First seatings at 11 a.m., last seatings at 3:30 p.m. Cost is $165 per person.

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.