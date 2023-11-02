Where and what to eat in metro Atlanta | November 2023

article

Here is a roundup of the latest restaurant and dining news in the metro Atlanta area. Listings for Thanksgiving can also be found in this month's roundup. If you'd like to submit information for this list or a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

EVENTS

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern Halcyon is transforming its upstairs area into the Ski Chalet Pop-up Bar starting Nov. 8. Guests will be able to wind down a "day on the slopes" with cocktails and comforting snacks in a cozy atmosphere with a roaring fire. Live entertainment will complement the snowy space every Friday and Saturday.

NaanStop, which is known for its fast, fresh Indian cuisine, is putting on a Diwali celebration Nov. 9 through 15. Guests are invited to enjoy a family meal of basmati rice, fresh-baked naan, samosas served with apple and tamarind chutney (Taste of Atlanta Best Bite winner), choice of two proteins and oatmeal chocolate chip chai cookies. The meal costs $49.99 and serves four people. Guests also can choose the Diwali prix-fixe menu for $24.99 per person that includes fresh naan, samosa served with apple and tamarind chutney, punjabi dal, choice of two proteins, oatmeal chocolate chip chai cookies and a specialty Indian drink (mango lassi, rosewater lemonade, masala chai and more). Guests can make it a cocktail at the Atlantic Station location for $5 additional. On Nov. 11, the Atlantic Station and Buckhead locations will host celebrations from 2 to 5 p.m. for the entire family.

O'Charley's (multiple locations) is celebrating veterans and active duty military members with a special free lunch menu on Nov. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Menu choices include tenders and fries, a classic cheeseburger, fried chicken, fried chicken tender salad, and bayou shrimp pasta. O'Charley's is also continuing its annual "Give $5 Get $5" and all-new "Give $10 Get $15" campaigns to raise money for The Folded Flag Foundation.

BiteLines Atlanta Food Tours is hosting the "Harry Potter Great Feast Tour" on the Atlanta BeltLine on Nov. 18 starting at noon. The tour will feature three "enchanting" dining destinations featuring Harry Potter-inspired dishes and the opportunity to create your own wizard-inspired cocktail during a potion-making class at Guac y Margys, which has been transformed into Snape's Dungeon for November. Costumes are encouraged, and there will be a prize for the best costume. The cost is $69 plus fees.

Virtue, the bar and lounge atop 5Church Midtown, is transforming its space into a holly jolly wonderland for the holidays starting on Nov. 17. There will also be holiday-inspired foods such as a s'mores board and holiday-inspired cocktails, including the Candy Cane Lane, Gingerbread Old Fashion, Christmas Mule, Christmas Mimosa, and Santa's Espresso Martini. The Rooftop Holiday Bar will be open seven days a week starting at 5 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis for those 21 years old and over with no cover charge. On Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, the bar will be open for drinks only.

NEW RESTAURANTS

Athens's first Whataburger at 3201 Atlanta Highway opened on Nov. 1. The restaurant features a dual-lane drive-thru open 24/7 and digital menu displays. The dining room will open at a future date. In the coming weeks, curbside and delivery services through the Whataburger app will also become available.

The A Bar & Grill is now open at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The upscale casual dining concept features an array of options ranging from elevated steakhouse dishes, such as steak au poivre to salmon Oscar, to a variety of Southern classics like buttermilk-fried chicken and biscuits and gravy.

Perrine's Wine has a new location in Sandy Springs on Roswell Road. It's their largest location to day with a 1,700-square-foot retail shop and tasting room, which can accommodate up to 24 guests, dedicated to the art of wine appreciation. Perrine's offers a curated collection of both old-world and new-world wines. Weekly public tastings and events are planned.

Culinary Dropout is opening on Nov. 8 at 1000 Marietta Street in the Brickworks development. The 12,000-square-foot space will feature its cult-favorite bites and beverages along with live music, big screen television, a street-level patio, and rooftop bar. Culinary Dropout joins sister restaurants by Sam Fox -- Flower Child and North Italia. The restaurant will feature an eclectic mix of rockstar art, grand chandeliers, and rich leather booths. The restaurant will offer brunch, lunch, and dinner. Crowd favorites include pretzel bites and provolone fondue, 35-hour pork ribs, and fried chicken drizzled with honey. Cocktails include Playboi Stache (vanilla tea-soaked vodka, passoā passion fruit liqueur, orange oil), El Matador (Gran Centenario Añejo, elderflower, ginger agave, orange bitters), and Campfire Vibes (100 proof bonded bourbon, chai jacked apple cider, Spanish vanilla, roasted five spice). On opening day, the restaurant will donate 30% of proceeds to Agape Youth & Family Center. Culinary Dropout will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The rooftop bar will be open Thursday through Sunday.

Culinary Dropout opening Nov. 8.

Brass Tap owner Samy Onsi is gearing up for another opening in Milton. Onsi is opening his second The Brass Tap, a Tampa-based craft beer bar, on Nov. 8. The new concept will be located at 5310 Windward Pkwy and will provide new job opportunities to the Milton community. The Brass Tap is a Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue known for its extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables.

Connors Steak & Seafood is opening in Alpharetta on Nov. 13. Connors will offer a premium menu featuring steaks and seafood grilled over mesquite wood, one of their defining characteristics. They will also offer fresh oysters, broiled lobster tail, tuna tartare, chef-prepared pastas, gourmet salads, desserts, craft beer, and craft cocktails. A special 2-night fundraiser is being held Nov. 10-11 to raise money for two Alpharetta charities.

Connors opening soon in Alpharetta

Jim ‘N Nicks Community Barbecue, known for award-winning barbecue and Southern hospitality, is now open in Covington at 11300 Town Center Drive. The new location brings the total to 15 in Georgia and they plan to open 8 additional locations over the next 12 months. Jim ’N Nicks is known for their slow-cooked, hickory-smoked barbecue with scratch-made trimmings. The company has a total of 44 restaurants in 6 states. The new restaurant raised $2,500 for Disabiled American Veterans Chapter 55 at its recent family and friends weekend.

Pachengo's, a new Mexican hotspot by YEPPA&co, Storico Fresco, and Forza Storico, is inviting guests to experience the fun taqueria Monday through Friday with daily specials. Hora Loca, a weekday happy hour experience from 4-6 p.m. features $9 margaritas, $8 select wines, and $5 cervezas. On Mondays, Pachengo's hosts Margarita Monday with $9 margaritas all day long. Taco Tuesday features $2 select tacos.

Pannera Bread has opened a new location on Tara Boulevard in Hampton. The new location features a full-service bakery and cafe offering a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options for dine-in, drive-thru, pick-up, delivery and catering.

Huey Magoo's, known as the "filet mignon of chicken," has opened a new location in Covington. The 4,000-square-foot free-standing restaurant features and outdoor patio and mobile pick-up window. The is the 5th of up to 25 planned Huey Magoo's stores to open in greater Atlanta. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or "sauced" premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakhouse has opened a new location at 12200 Town Center Drive in Covington. The 2,768 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 76 guests, has additional seating on the patio and offers drive-thru service. The brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats.

Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee has opened a second location at 985 Monroe Drive NE. Located right on the Beltline in Midtown, they serve dairy-free gelato, superfood shakes, vegan baked goods and many other health-conscious treats. Three Peaches was founded by Kendra Bauser and her daughters Layla and Valentina.

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is now open in the town of Adel, approximately 30 miles from Valdosta. Ellianos, which is owned by Cook County's own Brian and Kala Stone, is located at 110 South Elm Street.

NEW MENU ITEMS/SPECIALS

Ray's in the City in downtown Atlanta is featuring several seafood specials. During the work week, the restaurant offers a blue-plate lunch special with a non-alcoholic drink for just $20. Specials include a shrimp roll with house-made chips on Monday; oyster po' boy with french fries on Tuesday; seafood paella on Wednesday; skillet steak fajitas on Thursday; and fish and chips on Friday. Other seafood favorites include a jumbo lump crab cake, a chilled seafood tower, hot seafood platter, New Orleans BBQ shrimp, jumbo crispy fried shrimp, horseradish-crusted black grouper, lobster carbonara, and shrimp scampi linguini.

Sonny's BBQ is offering a limited-time special for just $15.99. Each plate comes with choice of Carolina Pulled Pork, Memphis Dry-Rubbed Ribs, Florida Smokin' Citrus Wings or Alabama White Sauce Wings. Includes 2 sides and bread.

Shake Shack (multiple locations) is launching a trio of holiday shakes in partnership with DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together, the new Trolls movie featuring the voices of Camila Cabello, Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Troye Sivan, Eric André, Daveed Diggs, and more. The shakes will include Poppy's Sugar Cookie Shake, Branch's Chocolate Peppermint Shake, and Viva's Cinnamon Roll Shake. They are available starting Nov. 1 for a limited time at all U.S. Shake Shack locations, excluding stadiums and airports.

The WishPie, a limited-edition dessert pizza created in partnership with Make-A-Wish and WisePies Pizza, is now available to help grant more wishes for critically ill children during the holidays. $1 (about 15%) from every WishPie sold until November 30, 2023, will go to Make-A-Wish to grant wishes that can help children build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight their illness. The WishPie is available at Kroger family of stores (more than 20 different grocery store brands) across the country.

The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill on Roswell Road is hosting an Oyster Fest series on the last Sunday of each month. The next two events are taking place from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 and Dec. 23. At that time, guests can enjoy $1 oysters on the half shell.

Snooze A.M. Eatery is kicking off "Season of Gratitude" with a festival holiday menu starting Nov. 16. The menu will feature cranberry orange pancakes, short rib and Gruyere polenta, vanilla cranberry cosmopolitans, cranberry orange Snoozius and boozy cranberry orange Snoozius. There will also be giveaways and chances to give back through the holiday season.

Bojangles has brought back the Pork Chop[ Griller at participating locations for the fall. The Pork Chop Griller features a ender slice of pork loin rubbed with a blend of chili peppers and seared to perfection, locking in that one-of-a-kind flavor that only Bojangles can deliver. It’s served inside a warm, buttermilk biscuit made fresh by one of our certified biscuit makers.

Taffer's Tavern in Alpharetta is starting its Month of Thanks promotion to show thanks to local communities for the services they provide. Professionals will receive 50% off their plate or handheld (with valid ID) during the following dates: Nov. 6-12, veterans and active duty military; Nov. 13-19, police, fire and EMT; Nov. 20-26, teachers and education professionals; and Nov. 27-Dec. 3, doctors, nurses and medical professionals.

OTHER NEWS

The Georgia Restaurant Association has announced the finalists and honorees for the 2023 Georgia Restaurant Association Crystal of Excellence (GRACE) Awards. The GRACE Awards Gala will take place at the Georgia Aquarium on Nov. 30. At the event, winners will be announced for Restaurateur of the Year, Restaurateur Rookie of the Year, Industry Partner of the Year, Hospitality Hero of the Year, Restaurant Manager of the Year, Restaurant Employee of the Year, ProStart® Teacher and Student of the Year, the GRA Hall of Fame, and the Georgia on My Mind People's Choice Awards. The GRACE Lifetime Achievement and Chairman’s award winners also will be honored. Cost is $750 per individual (tickets sold in pairs). Tables are also available for $3,000.

Tickets are now on sale for the Georgia Food + Wine Festival at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta in March 2024. The festival is a showcase of cuisine, beverage and culture that showcases Georgia celebrity chefs, local chefs, artisans, farmers, local craft spirits and beers, along with renowned wine, spirits and beer brands from around the globe. Early Bird advance discount tickets went on sale Nov. 1 with up to 40% savings on festival events, with limited ticket availability for a short time. There are limited Early Bird advance discount tickets available for most events through Dec. 31.

Atlanta-based Chicken Salad Chick has announced its acquisition of iconic local bakery Piece of Cake. The acquisition kickstarts their strategy to expand and enhance its dessert menu. Atlanta-based Piece of Cake cakes are baked from scratch using family recipes and traditional baking ingredients and all cakes are hand-frosted.

Dolly Parton and Cracker Barrell have teamed up for the Rewards that Rock campaign starting Nov. 17, when Dolly's first-ever rock album, "Rockstar," hits the shelves. Guests who've signed up for Cracker Barrell Rewards can enter a contest to win a Rockstar-inspired rockin' chair designed by Dolly. There will be 667 winners nationwide.

Southern Proper has launched a new Proper Rewards mobile app and loyalty program to simplify the guest experience and reward those who dine at its participating restaurants including The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill, The Blind Pig Parlour Bar, Gypsy Kitchen, The Southern Gentleman, Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails, Chido & Padre’s, Ocean & Acre, and Tin Lizzy’s Cantina. The new SPHG Proper Rewards mobile app reportedly allows guests to seamlessly find a nearby restaurant, make a reservation and view account balance and transaction history. They also can place online orders for Tin Lizzy’s, redeem rewards and contact support if needed. Guests can get started with SPHG Proper Rewards by downloading the app on the App Store and Google Play.

Twisted Kitchen, known for giving guests the freedom to design their dishes and put their own "twist" on what they eat, is enabling another organization to help its recipients become empowered, too. Twisted Kitchen is working with Camp Kudzu to assist families with children and teens living with Type 1 diabetes to have the freedom to live well. Twisted Kitchen started the year by donation a portion of every kid's meal sold. They have also supported Camp Kudzu's Evening Under The Stars event the last 2 years.

THANKSGIVING

Planet Fitness will be helping metro Atlanta families have a festive Thanksgiving with its 5th annual turkey giveaway on Nov. 20 and 21. Starting at 11 a.m., the fitness leader will provide a total of 500 free, full-size turkeys to West End and Decatur (Wesley Chapel) club members and the neighboring community. Residents who visit either Judgment Free Zone® can choose a complimentary bird, while supplies last. The West End location will welcome the community on Nov. 20 while guests are invited to the Decatur (Wesley Chapel) on Nov. 21 to select their Thanksgiving essential. Each location will be distributing 250 turkeys for the holiday giveaway.

Buca di Beppo, multiple locations, is offering a variety of options for guests on Thanksgiving Day. The traditional menu will feature roasted turkey breast and classic side dishes like seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce and roasted garlic mashed potatoes for $39.99 per person, $105 for 3 people, and $160 for 5 people. They are also offering Thanksgiving packages to go. Packages are available in small pan for $105 (feeds 3 people) or large pan for $160 (feeds 6 people). Cold Pick Up/Delivery is available Monday, Nov. 20 through Thursday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., while Hot Pick Up/Delivery is available Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Thursday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. All Orders must be in by Nov. 21.

Le Bilboquet , a French bistro and bar located in the heart of Buckhead Village, will offer a three-course Thanksgiving prix fixe menu on Nov. 23. The menu is $95 per person and includes a selection of starters such as hearty lentil soup; butternut squash tart served with an arugula salad; tuna ceviche topped with yuzu dressing, marinated daikon and micro coriander; and several entrées including Cajun chicken breast served with French fries, mixed green lettuce and beurre blanc; roasted turkey complete with corn casserole, mashed sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts-carrot-walnut casserole, creamy spinach, cranberries sauce and gravy. Dessert offerings include vanilla crème brûlée with caramelized vanilla custard; classic carrot cake topped with buttercream scotch sauce; and more.

Maggiano's Little Italy (multiple locations) is hosting a family-style holiday with plenty of options, including a both a dine-in three-course menu. There will traditional dishes like ham, turkey and stuffing along with specialty pastas and desserts. The restaurant is also offering a carryout pickup on Thanksgiving and will be taking reservations via phone call, online or through their app. Maggiano's is also kicking off its gift card bounceback program.

Ray’s in the City is open on Thanksgiving Day serving a family-style menu 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Among the featured items are creamy spinach and artichoke dip, Ray’s seafood gumbo, savory herb-roasted turkey breast, Faroe Island honey-glazed salmon, roasted garlic whipped potatoes, crispy roasted Brussels sprouts and a variety of desserts including old-fashioned apple and cinnamon cobbler. The cost is $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. Make reservations online.

AltaToro in Midtown Atlanta is hosting a Latin Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The menu features a variety of Latin-inspired foods like a turkey adovada carving station, barbacoa de pollo, camarones alla Mexican, yuca frita, arepas, ceviche, empanadas, croquetas, chorizo and pineapple stuffing, aros rojo and plantains. The cost is $55 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. Purchase tickets via Resy.

5Church Midtown is serving its annual Thanksgiving buffet on Nov. 23 with features such as turkey and ham carving stations, salmon, roasted chicken, Caesar salad, shrimp and crab cocktail, lasagna, grilled corn and a selection of desserts. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and the cost is $70 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. Purchase tickets via Resy.

Your 3rd Spot is a fun place to gather with friends and family for food, drinks and games over the holidays. While closed on Thanksgiving Day, Your 3rd Spot is open on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 22 from 3-11 p.m. and Black Friday, Nov. 24 from 1 p.m.-1 a.m.

5Church Buckhead is serving its annual Thanksgiving buffet on Nov. 23 with features such as a turkey carving station, salmon, fried chicken, Waldorf salad, deviled eggs, collard greens and numerous desserts. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and the cost is $70 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. Purchase tickets via Resy.

For a no-fuss Thanksgiving meal with an Italian flare, Storico Fresco’s lasagnas are perfect for Thanksgiving Day or the night before. These first-come, first-served offerings are available Monday-Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cattle Shed in Alpharetta introduces its Thanksgiving dinner with a traditional four-course meal from 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. The meal starts with prosciutto deviled eggs followed by course selections including beet and pear salad, wild-caught salmon, smoked turkey breast, asparagus, rosemary and sage stuffing and bourbon whiskey chocolate cake. The cost is $95 for adults and $19.95 for children 12 and under. Reservations can be made online.

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails announces its Thanksgiving turkey and sides-to-go offerings. The turkeys feed six to eight people, and the sides feed two to four people. Sides include mashed potatoes, smoked Gouda mac and cheese, green beans, and more. Guests can place their orders online and pick up meals at the restaurant on Nov. 22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Meal orders placed before Oct. 31 are $20 off.

Ray’s at Killer Creek in Alpharetta is open on Thanksgiving Day serving a vast buffet from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Menu highlights include salmon pate, farmers market salad, seasonal butternut squash bisque, savory herb-roasted turkey breast, roasted herb-crusted prime rib, Faroe Island honey-glazed salmon, Southern-style cornbread stuffing, crispy roasted Brussels sprouts and a variety of desserts including homemade pumpkin pie. The cost is $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. Make reservations online.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern (multiple locations) is offering dine-in and takeout options for Thanksgiving. The Thanksgiving family meal to go includes a whole fried turkey, a variety of sides, orange cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and a whole pumpkin or pecan pie for $155 (serves six to eight). Guests have until Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. to place to-go orders that can be picked up between 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 or between 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23. Orders can be placed online. Families wanting to get out of the house for Thanksgiving can head to any HOBNOB location for a three-course traditional Thanksgiving dinner between 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Cost is $45 per person (excluding tax and gratuity); a kids plate is available for those 12 and under for $17.95. Make reservations online.



