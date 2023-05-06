Where and what to eat in metro Atlanta | May 2023

article

Here is the latest restaurant news from around metro Atlanta and sometimes beyond. If you'd like to submit an item to added to this list or a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

NFA Burger's Burger Benefit is happening May 7 starting at 11 a.m. Up to 3 burger makers at a time will prepare their own version of the burger from the movie "The Menu." Guests purchase tickets for the time slot of their choice in advance, without knowing who will be assigned to which time slot,. Tickets include on burger and fries. All proceeds will benefit local nonprofit Giving Kitchen.

Gusto!, which is based in Atlanta, is opening its 12th location and 5th drive-thru in Tucker on May 15. The new shop will be led by Alex McGlashan and Erin Williams. Grand opening festivities include a free drive-thru event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13. Guests must be in the drive-thru line by 1 p.m. to score a free meal and beverage, kids included!

Chai Pani Decatur is hosting a five-course dinner to celebrate the release of Chef Reem Asssil's cookbook "Arabiyya: Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora" on May 10. All tickets include a welcome cocktail and copy of the cookbook. Cost is $119 per person.



Aveline at Kimpton Shane Hotel in Midtown Atlanta is kicking off its patio season next week. Aveline under the stars is happening 6 to 9 p.m. May 12. There will be spring cocktails and festive bites from Hartley and Aveline's new spring menus. There will also be a live DJ. Yappy Hour is taking place 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 18 in partnership with Puppy United and PALS. There will be spring cocktails, delights and bites, and good vibes.

Taste of Alpharetta on May 11 in downtown Alpharetta will feature local restaurants including Cattle Shed, Breakdown Burger, Curry Up Now, Eggroll Boyz, Foundation Social Eatery, Jinya Ramen Bar, Auntie Vee's, Restaurant Holmes and Smokejack BBQ. Tickets cost $1 each, with bites ranging in price from $2-$8. The event also features a kids zone and live music.

Powder Springs third-annual seafood festival Bringing the Sea to the Springs is happening May 12-14. Vendors and festivities will be centered around Thurman Springs Park. There will be plenty of seafood (and other food to choose from), arts and crafts for sale, live music by local musicians and others, and fun things for the kids.

Sankranti Indian Kitchen is now open on North Decatur Road near Emory University. The restaurant serves customizable curry bowls, kathi rolls, pulao, and traditional Indian appetizers for lunch and dinner daily. Meat, vegetarian, and vegan dishes are available to suit any palate. Guests who dine at the new Emory Village restaurant during its first three months in business will receive a 20 percent off coupon that can be used during a future visit.

Sankranti

Lamb Shack, the popular ghost kitchen run out of Kyma in Buckhead, has extended its hours in response to the demand for high quality and casual Greek Food. New hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Additionally, Chef. Pano I. Karatossos' Lamb Shack will host surprise pop-up lunches starting in June. Upcoming special events include grand opening of the Champagne Patio with a Champagne Social on May 18. Tickets are $39 inclusive. Lamb Dinners are also back by popular demand. They will take place the last Sunday of every month at 6 p.m. starting May 21. The lamb will be on display for the final hour during a "Toast and Roast" in Kyma’s outdoor garden, over cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres. From there, guests will enjoy a menu of traditional Greek spreads, Kyma’s famous Grilled Octopus, Greek Salad and a tasting of Whole Roasted Lamb with Tzatiki, followed by a traditional Greek dessert of Loukoumades and Baklava. All courses will include wine pairings. Tickets are $160 inclusive.

There's a new SONIC location in Sandy Springs at 5903 Roswell Road. The new Sandy Springs Drive-In will is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m. until 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Last fall, SONIC opened its LaGrange, Georgia, location and is planning to open locations in Cornelia, Blairsville and Fayetteville by early 2024. In total, SONIC will provide more than 200 jobs for the Atlanta community across the five locations.

Bomb Biscuit Atlanta, which started as a food stall, now has a full restaurant on Highland Avenue NE. Menu highlights include the Glori-Fried Chicken Biscuit, Big Country Ham Biscuit, Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit, It's All Gravy Biscuit, The Pimento Chick Biscuit, hash and eggs, chicken-n-waffles, and buttermilk biscuits. There are also vegan and gluten-free biscuits.

A new food hall -- Citizens Market -- has opened at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. Food offerings include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Sa’Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, El Pollo Verde, and Soom Soom, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. There's also a full-serve indoor/outdoor bar that features local beers.

Carmel is opening May 16 in Buckhead Village. It's the 6th restaurant from Baum and Oliva Restaurant Group to open since 2015. The idea behind Carmel is to give diners an experience that "encapsulates a general coastal atmosphere, rather than focusing on food from a single locality."

Flavor Rich and Hen Mother Cookhouse in Suwanee have made it on Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S. Flavor Rich (No. 8) is known for its decadent Peach Cobbler French Toast and Hen Mother Cookhouse (No. 51) is known for its mouthwatering Breakfast Egg Sandwich.

An automated PizzaForno pizza machine is now open in Atlanta at 3861 Roswell Road in the Buckhead neighborhood. The machine can bake an artisan pizza in less than 3 minutes, 24 hours a day. Pizzas include pepperoni, BBQ chicken, four cheese blend, Hawaiian, Meat Lovers and Vegetarian.

Fogon and Lions in Alpharetta is celebrating its first anniversary with a party on May 18. There will be pinatas, specialty cocktails, live entertainment and of course, birthday cake. Chef Julio Delgado and his team are excited to showcase their appreciation for the unparalleled support from the Alpharetta community this past year.

Tickets are now available for Colony Square's Taste on the Square on June 22. There will be food samples from participating CS restaurants, lime music from Party Nation, specialty cocktails (sponsored by Gray Whale Gin), live entertainment, and photo ops. Early bird tickets are $75 per person through May 31. Regular tickets are $95 per person through June 22 or until sold out.

Colony Square

Gezzo's Cantina is now open on Marietta Boulevard NW. Menu highlights include fresh guacamole, ceviche, baja chicken eggrolls, loaded nachos, coconut curry rice bowl, jerk chicken rice bowl, carne asada, tempura fish, gulf shrimp, fajita burrito, teriyaki chicken burrito, surf & turf burrito, quesadillas and more.

Shake Shack has unveiled a new veggie burger and non-dairy shake and frozen custard. The veggie burger is packed with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro and quinoa. It's topped with American cheese, crispy onions, pickles and ShackSauce.

A new Italian restaurant in Buckhead Village will appeal to Formula One Fans. Yeppa and Co. features dishes from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. Menu highlights meat and cheese boards; spaghetti, gnocchi, linguine and rigatoni; antipasti and antipasti skewers; chicken and veal shank; and desserts.

A popular Inman Park restaurant, Delbar, is opening a new location in Alpharetta on May 10. It is replace Traditions Indian Cuisine on Old Milton Parkway. Menu highlights include adas polo (lentil rice dish made with tahdig), gheimeh bademjoon (lamb shank stew), Chilean sea bass spiced with saffron, and chinjeh (prime sirloin with saffron, onions, and yogurt marinade) during dinner. The restaurant will initially be open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday and will add lunch service and weekend brunch in the summer.

Forza Storico on Howell Mill Road is taking its cocktail hour to new heights by offering a new weekly event -- Night in Rome. The weekly event will feature a live FJ from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and select cocktails and wines.

O'Charley's is celebrating its anniversary with Free Pie Wednesday during the month of May. The offer is available for dine-in guests only at participating locations. Pies include the Key Lime Pie, Caramel Pie and Cobbler.

Tyde Tate Kitchen now has a full-service restaurant on Mitchell Street SW. Menu highlights include shrimp rolls, sweet chili crispy tofu, steamed pork dumplings, basil chicken, chicken curry puffs, pad Thai, curry beef, Thai-style fried rice and more.



