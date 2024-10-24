Wheelchair-bound man brutally attacked: One suspect jailed, another on the run

The Brief Two men are accused of beating and robbing a 67-year-old wheelchair-bound man in East Point. The incident involved the assailants breaking into the man's home, physically assaulting him, and stealing items. The victim knew one of his attackers, suggesting a possible previous relationship. One suspect, Tony Gonzales, is in custody, while the second suspect is still at large. Despite the violent crime, long-time resident Dale Pickens maintains a sense of safety in the neighborhood.



A man is behind bars, and another on the run, accused of beating and robbing a wheelchair-bound 67-year-old man. It happened just after 7 a.m. on Castlewood Street in East Point.

"It’s very ugly," said East Point Police Sgt. J.L. Watkins. "They knew he couldn’t fight back, so they knew he was going to be an easy target."

Police say two men kicked in the front door of the victim’s home, threw him to the floor and pointed a gun at him. "They did kick him and hit him and strike him with their fists," Watkins said.

Police say the crooks grabbed whatever they could get their hands on: "money, phone, credit card."

Officers found the victim on the floor. The extent of his injuries is unclear. Investigators say one of the attackers may have lived at the victim’s home at one point. "He was familiar with one of them," Watkins said.

The criminals drove off in a black car. Police say Troy Gonzales was booked into the Fulton County Jail. The other man is still on the run.

Dale Pickens lives across the street from the victim. "Someone robbing, breaking into your house, it is disturbing. You don’t want to hear of anyone get beat up," Pickens said.

Pickens, who has lived in the neighborhood more than 40 years, never heard of anything so awful in his community. "I’m sorry it happened to him," Pickens said.

Pickens still feels safe in his neighborhood. "I trust the area. I’ve been here, I’ve lived here, I know the area, I know the people," Pickens said.

Gonzales faces several charges, including armed robbery, abuse of a disabled or elderly person, and aggravated assault.