Whataburger restaurant coming to Cumming on Thursday

The newest Whataburger restaurant is opening in Cumming at 503 Lakeland Plaza on Thursday.

It's the fourth location to open in Georgia in the past few months. The other three are located in Kennesaw, Woodstock and Buford.

The Cumming location will employ approximately 100 people. It will open initially with drive-thru service. In the coming weeks, guests will have the option to dine inside, order online or opt for curbside pickup.

Whataburger is known for its customized burgers, fancy and spicy ketchup and orange-and-white-striped fun. It's namesake burger is prepared on a large, 50inch bun with a 100% beef patty topped with tomato, lettuce, pickles, diced onions and mustard.



With franchisee partner Made to Order Holdings, LLC, Whataburger will bring more than 50 restaurants to the Atlanta area over the next five years. New restaurants to come include:

900 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, Ga. 30656

10106 Alcovy Rd, Covington, Ga. 30014

SEQ – Scenic Hwy N & North Rd SW, Snellville, Ga. 30078

15 Wallace Blvd, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534

580 Bullsboro Dr, Newnan, Ga. 30265

840 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Ga. 30144

2955 Cobb Pkwy #910, Atlanta, Ga. 30339

Whataburger is open 24/7, 364 days a year (closed Christmas Day), with breakfast served from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

