Whataburger employee wanted for allegedly stealing debit card to pay probation

article

The Brief Employee allegedly stole debit card information at Newnan drive-thru. Card used to pay personal probation fines in Coweta County. Suspect believed to have fled to Florida after failing to turn herself in.



Senoia Police are seeking the public's help in locating a woman accused of stealing debit card information from a customer from Senoia and using it to pay her own probation fines.

What we know:

According to authorities, Aleefah Sumpter allegedly stole debit card details from a customer while working at a Whataburger drive-thru in Newnan on Feb. 21. Investigators say Sumpter then used the stolen card information later that same day to pay fines and fees ($400) with the Coweta County State Court Probation Office, where she was serving probation from a previous offense.

Senoia Police, working in coordination with the Coweta County State Court Probation Office, identified Sumpter as the suspect after matching the timing of the victim’s transaction at the drive-thru with the unauthorized use of their debit card. The victim also positively identified Sumpter as the employee who handled their transaction.

Investigators informed Sumpter of the charges, and she initially agreed to turn herself in on Feb. 21. However, authorities say she failed to appear and has stopped responding to investigator calls. Family members told police that she had fled to Florida, reportedly for a trip planned prior to the charges being filed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Sumpter’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Senoia Police Department at (770) 599-3256, Ext. 108.