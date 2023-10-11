What to expect during 'ring of fire' solar eclipse this weekend in Georgia

The U.S. is buzzing with anticipation as a celestial spectacle approaches this weekend: a solar eclipse that promises to captivate skywatchers across the nation. This extraordinary event is set to unfold with the moon gradually moving in front of the sun, obscuring nearly 90% of the solar disc and casting a mesmerizing "ring of fire" effect.

The eagerly awaited eclipse is scheduled to take place around noon this Saturday. To fully understand the implications of this celestial marvel, let's break it down:

For those in the western United States, the celestial show will be particularly spectacular. The "ring of fire" effect mentioned earlier will be visible to those residing in the western part of the country, offering a visual treat reminiscent of what you might have seen in online videos and photos.

However, for those residing in other parts of the country, the experience will be different. If you're located outside the eclipse's path, such as the state of Georgia, you'll witness a partial eclipse. This means that only a portion of the sun will be briefly blocked by the moon, resulting in the sun appearing as if it has a "bite" taken out of it, obscuring a little less than half of the solar disc.

Regardless of where you are in the country, it's important to take necessary precautions while observing this rare astronomical event. Staring directly at the sun, even during an eclipse, can be incredibly harmful to your eyes. Therefore, you must equip yourself with protective eyewear specifically designed for viewing eclipses. Make sure to check that your eclipse glasses are in good condition and haven't expired, as safety is paramount when witnessing the sun's dance with the moon.

The next total solar eclipse will take place shortly before 2 p.m. April 8, 2024. During that event, the majority of the sun is expected to be covered for viewers in the metro Atlanta area.