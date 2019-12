article

Heavy rain across the Metro Atlanta area is making for a messy morning commute. And it won't be stopping anytime soon. Rain will be off and on throughout the day and will linger overnight, with occasionally heavy downpours.

SkyFOX Traffic is reporting a number of crashes in the area. I-285 has been a major trouble spot all morning. "Give yourself plenty of time and be patient" says SKYFOX Traffic's Katie Beasley.