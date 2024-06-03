Westin Atlanta donates wheelchairs to WWII vets headed to Normandy

This week marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the day when Allied troops helped liberate Europe from Nazi control, bringing World War II closer to its end. Commemorations began yesterday with a parachute jump over Normandy.

Dozens of World War II veterans are visiting France to mark this anniversary. Among them, the youngest veteran is 96 years old, while the oldest is 107. The event aims to pass on the memories of World War II to current generations.

In another related event, the Westin Atlanta Airport Hotel donated new wheelchairs to a group of local veterans. The wheelchairs were presented before the veterans departed for France. These gifts were funded by donations from several individuals and organizations, including the Georgia Farm Bureau, Dirt Busters, Renewal by Anderson, First Bank, Renue, Humitech and others.

Overall, the hotel raised more than $6,000 to purchase 50 new wheelchairs.

Additionally, World War II veterans received a special sendoff at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, where a marching band performed in one of the terminals.