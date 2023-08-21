WATCH: Georgia trooper arrests truck driver doing donuts in Atlanta intersection

A truck driver caught on camera doing donuts in an intersection in Atlanta's West Midtown area is now in custody.

In a video shared by ATL Uncensored, the black truck was seen doing donuts in the middle of a large crowd at the intersection of 17th Street and Northside Drive Sunday night.

Officials with the Georgia State Patrol say a trooper saw what was going on and activated his emergency equipment, causing the truck to try and speed away into the crowd.

The Georgia State Patrol says the truck hit multiple pedestrians while trying to escape.

The trooper performed a pit maneuver, turning the truck and stopping it.

In the video, the trooper is seen getting onto his patrol car's hood with his weapon out. He then pulls the driver out of the driver-side window and arrests him.

You can see the moments right before the arrest below.

Warning explicit language is used in this video.

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver but say he was taken into custody.