Abrupt bridal boutique closure leaves wedding dreams hanging

It’s been two weeks since a West Midtown bridal store announced its closing and many brides say they still have not heard anything about whether they’ll get their dresses or a refund.

Brianna Ryan said she visited La Raine’s Bridal Boutique in September and found her perfect dress.

"I had a great experience with the girl that I had worked with there. She made me feel really comfortable," Ryan explained.

With a wedding date of June 17, she felt good knowing she had some time to spare. But as the months went on, she said she was told there were shipping delays from Canada. Ryan says she last heard from them on April 25.

Then the boutique announced it was closing its doors.

"No one had reached out to me and told me that they had closed down," Ryan said.

"I couldn’t imagine like if I were any more stressed than I already was and then heard about that. It could have been the thing that completely just like shattered me," she added.

The company announced the closure on Instagram and its website on May 1 telling brides they will be contacted and to reach out via email.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ La Raine's Bridal Boutique in West Midtown announced it was closing, leaving many brides-to-be asking questions about their dresses. (FOX 5)

Two weeks and several attempts to contact them later and Ryan said she still hasn’t heard anything about her dress or if she’ll get the over $2,000 she spent back.

"I was like, is this a ‘me’ thing? I really don’t think so, and I didn’t think it was fair for them to make these claims that they would be reaching out to people when they weren’t," Ryan said.

Luckily, she’s been able to find another dress in time from a company that reached out. She’s also been in touch with other brides in the same situation.

"Just knowing that other people too are in the same boat as I am, especially with this company, is reassuring, and I’m just trying to push past it," Ryan explained.

FOX 5 reached out to La Raine’s several times via phone, email, and multiple social media channels to find out when brides can expect to be contacted, but did not hear back as of late Monday.