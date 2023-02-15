Police investigating shooting of woman near West Midtown apartment complex

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in West Midtown that sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday night.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. near the Local on 14th apartment complex on the 400 block of 14th Street NW.

At the scene, officers found a 42-year-old woman who had been shot at least once.

Medics rushed the woman to a local hospital for treatment. At last report, she was expected to be OK.

Investigator were at the scene to try an determine a motive for the shooting and learn more about any possible suspects.

At this time, officials have not released the victim's name or any information about the gunman.

If you know anything about the shooting that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.