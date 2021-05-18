Police: 66-year-old Athens woman carjacked at gunpoint

Police in Athens are searching for a suspect in the armed carjacking of a victim Monday.

Officials say the carjacking happened on the 200 block of West Dougherty Street.

According to police, a 66-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle when the suspect approached her carrying a handgun.

The suspect forced the woman out of her vehicle at gunpoint and then drove off.

Police later recovered the vehicle.

If you have any information about the crime, please call Athens-Clarke County Detective McCauley at 762-400-7061.

