Wellstar nurse facing new charges after alleged theft of patient's jewelry

article

A Wellstar employee who was accused of stealing from a patient is now facing new criminal charges in Fulton County.

Stephanie Phillips-Siwiec is now charged with three counts of abuse, neglect or exploitation of the elderly, three counts of robbery, and aggravated battery. She had been charged with three counts of theft by taking, two of which were felonies, earlier this week.

According to a Roswell police report, officers began an investigation after a patient’s daughter reported her mother had a gold chain link bracelet stolen from her wrist while receiving care at North Fulton Hospital on Sept. 28.

The woman said that her mother, who is 95 years old, was transported to the hospital by ambulance wearing the bracelet. However, after the patient was later transferred to a hospital room, the bracelet was missing.

The bracelet was valued at around $1,000.

In a statement to FOX 5, a Wellstar Health System spokesperson said that Phillips-Siwiec had been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

"These allegations, if true, go against everything we stand for as caregivers. Every person should feel safe and comfortable when they receive care," the spokesperson said. "We are cooperating with the investigating authorities and will take further action as appropriate. We have apologized to the patient and her family."

Authorities have asked anyone who stayed at the hospital and believes they may have been a victim to contact the Roswell Police Department at (770) 640-4100.